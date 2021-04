Colton scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Columbus.

Colton snapped Joonas Korpisalo's shutout bid with 5:23 left in regulation, wiring a wrister short side from the left dot. It was Colton's third goal in four contests since the start of April, giving the 24-year-old rookie eight points and a plus-8 rating in 13 games overall this season.