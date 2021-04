Colton scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Colton was assigned to the taxi squad and promoted back to the active roster Thursday. He tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, and Brayden Point's second goal of the game put the Lightning ahead for good a minute later. Colton has six points, 18 hits and 11 shots on net through 10 games.