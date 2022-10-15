Colton capped the Lightning's three-goal first period Friday and added an assist, helping to upend the Blue Jackets 5-2.

Colton, a 26-year-old forward, is finding ways to stay in the Lightning's lineup. Colton's goal at 18:55 of the first period gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead and proved to be the game-winner. Of his 22 tallies last season, four were game-winners. Colton's two points Friday marked his first multi-point game since the 2016 fourth-round draft pick recorded back-to-back efforts last April.