Colton notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Colton helped out on a Brandon Hagel tally in the third period that was the game-winner. The assist was Colton's second in the last three games. The 26-year-old winger has played mainly in a bottom-six role so far, picking up four points (one on the power play), 11 shots on net, 17 hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating through eight contests.