Colton scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Colton struck just 53 seconds into the game, but he was the only Lightning player to solve Spencer Knight in the contest. The 24-year-old Colton has provided two goals, 12 PIM, 10 shots on net and nine hits through his first five playoff contests. He should continue to see work in a third-line role.