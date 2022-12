Colton scored a goal and was credited with an assist during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday.

Colton, who earned his first two-point game since Nov. 15, notched his seventh tally of the season off a second-period redirection to give the Lightning a commanding 5-1 advantage Tuesday. The 26-year-old center produced his first point in four games, finishing with one shot in each outing. Colton contributed two hits and two PIM against the Kraken.