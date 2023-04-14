Colton picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-0 win over Detroit.
He also fired three shots and delivered two hits in 14:02. Colton has just five points (one goal, four assists) in his last 18 games. Overall, he took a bit of a step backward this season after scoring 22 goals and 39 points in 79 games last season.
