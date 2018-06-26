Lightning's Ross Colton: Reaches two-year, two-way deal with Bolts
Colton signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.
Colton was Tampa's 2016 fourth-round (118th overall) draft selection. He spent the last two seasons honing his craft with the University of Vermont, adding 28 goals and 22 assists over 69 games. Based on his contract type (particularly, the two-way stipulation) It appears that Colton will be an AHL-to-NHL call-up option in the upcoming season.
