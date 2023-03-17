Colton scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over New Jersey.

Colton opened the scoring at 1:09 of the first when he was in the right place at the right time. He was in front of the net and a Mikhail Sergachev shot hit him and deflected off his knee and past Akira Schmidt. Colton's fantasy contributions are limited -- he has three points, all goals, in his last 12 games.