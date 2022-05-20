Colton scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
Colton scored the game-winner with less than four seconds remaining in regulation to give the Lightning a 2-0 series lead. The 25-year-old center has recorded a point in three-straight games with goals in his last two contests. Colton has five goals and two assists through nine games in the playoffs.
