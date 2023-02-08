Colton scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Colton opened the scoring 2:10 into the first period Tuesday, corralling a loose puck with space in front of the net before sliding it past Kaapo Kahkonen. With the goal Tuesday, Colton has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last five games. He's up to 11 goals, 11 assists, and 117 hits while playing primarily a bottom-six role in Tampa Bay.