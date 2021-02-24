Colton centered the fourth line in Wednesday's morning skate and is expected to be promoted from the taxi squad to make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Hurricanes, Jay Recher of 95.3 WDAE Radio reports.

Colton has showcased some scoring touch at the AHL level, with three points in three games with AHL Syracuse this season on the heels of a 42-point campaign over 62 games there last year. The New Jersey native's ice time is expected to be limited, but a strong debut effort could convince the Lightning to keep him in the lineup moving forward.