Colton scored a pair of goals on five shots and added five hits in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Colton's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he added the second of the Lightning's two empty-netters. The physical winger has benefited from home ice -- he has three goals and nine shots in the two games played in Tampa, compared to no points and just four shots in the pair of contests in Toronto. He's added 12 hits with a minus-2 rating from his third-line role.