Colton notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Both points came in the second period as the 26-year-old got helpers on two pucks Corey Perry was able to tip home. It's Colton's first multi-point performance since Dec. 21, and he'd managed only one goal and three points in his prior 13 games coming into Tuesday, so he'll need to show a little more to get back on the fantasy radar in most formats.