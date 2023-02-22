Colton scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Both points came in the second period as the Lightning scored four unanswered goals to blow open the game. Colton had just one point, a goal, through seven games to begin February, and while he does have a spot on the second power-play unit, his overall production in a checking-line role is inconsistent at best. Through 55 games this season, the 26-year-old winger has 12 goals and 24 points.