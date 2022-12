Colton had a goal, an assist and five shots in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Colton helped out on Alex Killorn's goal late in the first period, then potted his eighth goal of the season in the second to tie the score at 3-3. Unfortunately for Colton and the Lightning, the Red Wings went on to score four of the next five goals. Colton skated just 11:06 in a third-line role, and while 1:36 of that came on the power play, producing consistently will remain difficult in such a limited role.