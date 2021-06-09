Colton scored an unassisted goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Capitalizing on a Steven Lorentz turnover, Colton headed down the ice and fired a wrist shot past Alex Nedljekovic for the 2-0 lead in the third period. The 24-year-old has been a bit of a revelation for the Bolts, scoring three goals this postseason playing in a third/fourth-line role. Colton and the Bolts finished their series with the Hurricanes and will now await the winner of Boston and the Islanders in the Conference finals.