Balcers scored a third-period goal during Monday's 5-3 loss to the visiting Bruins.

Balcers, who was claimed off waivers on Nov. 12, scored his first goal in two appearances with the Lightning on Monday. The 25-year-old left winger recorded his second point since Oct. 21, dating back to his time with the Panthers. Balcers' marker Monday developed from Pat Maroon causing a turnover, just 11 seconds after David Pastrnak's power-play tally gave the Bruins a 5-1, third-period lead.