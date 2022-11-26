Balcers won't return to Friday's game against St. Louis after suffering an upper-body injury.

Balcers logged just 0:23 of ice time before exiting the game. Entering Friday's contest, he had three goals and five points in 16 games this season with Tampa Bay and Florida. The Lightning claimed Balcers off waivers from Florida on Nov. 12. He typically serves as a fourth-line forward when he's in the lineup.