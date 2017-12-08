Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Absent from practice

Callahan missed practice Friday due to personal reasons, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Without additional details regarding the nature of Callahan's absence, it's hard to gauge his availability, however, it seems more likely than not that he will be available against the Jets on Saturday. If the winger suits up at the game-day skate prior to the clash with Winnipeg, he should be considered a lock for the lineup.

