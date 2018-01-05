Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Active in return

Callahan unloaded four empty shots along with five hits in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens, recording 11:44 of ice time in the process.

The gritty winger has now doled out five hits in four games this season, and it was nice to see him so busy after missing the previous eight contests. Still, Callahan's only average one point every five games and is depreciating faster than a new car off the lot. Remember, he dropped 54 points as recently as the 2014-15 campaign, but the trouble is that Callahan is injured too often.