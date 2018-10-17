Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ahead of schedule in recovery

Callahan (shoulder) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday against Minnesota, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Callahan was originally expected to be sidelined until November after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, but his rehab has evidently progressed far faster than expected. Once healthy, the veteran winger will return to his usual checking-line role.

