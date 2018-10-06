Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Available for morning skate
Callahan (shoulder) donned a normal jersey at Saturday's morning skate, ahead of the home opener versus the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Unlike teammate Tyler Johnson (upper body) -- who also was present for the a.m. session -- Callahan certainly won't be ready to play in the opener. However, he has been cleared for contact and remains on schedule to return at some point in November. Callahan produced five goals and13 assists against a minus-4 rating through 67 games last season.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Progressing in recovery•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Listed on non-roster injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: On track for November•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Surprisingly able to skate•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Likely out until November•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will undergo offseason surgery•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...