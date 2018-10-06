Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Available for morning skate

Callahan (shoulder) donned a normal jersey at Saturday's morning skate, ahead of the home opener versus the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Unlike teammate Tyler Johnson (upper body) -- who also was present for the a.m. session -- Callahan certainly won't be ready to play in the opener. However, he has been cleared for contact and remains on schedule to return at some point in November. Callahan produced five goals and13 assists against a minus-4 rating through 67 games last season.