Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Back at it Thursday
Callahan (shoulder) will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Canadiens, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Callahan's missed the past eight games, but he should be eager to improve upon his career-low shooting percentage of 2.0 through 29 contests. After all, the American winger plays for the league's best offense, so he doesn't need to be pressing in the attacking zone.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Return from injury close•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will travel with team•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Moves to IR•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Out indefinitely•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Suffers apparent shoulder injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...