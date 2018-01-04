Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Back at it Thursday

Callahan (shoulder) will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Canadiens, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Callahan's missed the past eight games, but he should be eager to improve upon his career-low shooting percentage of 2.0 through 29 contests. After all, the American winger plays for the league's best offense, so he doesn't need to be pressing in the attacking zone.

