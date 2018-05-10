Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Back on ice after day off

Callahan, who has taken some heavy hits this postseason, was back on the ice Thursday after a maintenance day.

Callahan has just a single goal in eight games, but his value isn't measured in points. His abrasive, tick-between-the-shoulder-blades approach on the penalty kill and in a shutdown role is invaluable to the Bolts. A healthy Callahan is key to the team's quest for Lord Stanley.

