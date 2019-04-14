Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Back to work Sunday
Callahan (undisclosed) will slot back into the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with Columbus.
Callahan missed the first two games of the series with this undisclosed issue, but it seemingly won't cost him a third. In the regular season, the New York native recorded 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) over 52 games.
