Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Bags two apples Tuesday

Callahan dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Both of Callahan's helpers came in Tampa Bay's three-goal middle frame. He came in with just one assist and a minus-5 rating over his previous 12 games, so owners should be in no rush to add the former Rangers captain for the stretch run.

