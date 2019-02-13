Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Bolts' 13th forward going forward

Callahan has two points in his last two games.

He has played in the team's last two games after sitting for the previous three of four. And after being told by the team he's their 13th forward going forward. Callahan has a year left on a deal that hits the cap at $5.58 million. And a modified no movement clause that allows a trade to 15 teams. The Bolts would love to move the lead-footed veteran to free space for a new deal for Brayden Point, so this little bit of production might help. But Callahan could see the press box for the foreseeable future.