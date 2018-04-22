Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Bringing team important on-ice leadership

Callahan (upper body) scored an empty-net goal Saturday in Tampa's 3-1, Game 5 win over New Jersey.

He returned to the lineup after missing two-straight games with an upper-body injury. Callahan plays an important leadership role and gets ice at the end of each game to hold leads. There's tremendous value to his on-ice contributions, but his fantasy value is negligible.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories