Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Can't find way into lineup
Callahan has played just twice since Feb. 12.
He was told he was the Bolts' 13th forward, so he could expect sporadic ice time. Callahan had no points in those two games and just five shots. And with the recent strength of the trio of Adam Erne, Mathieu Joseph and Cedric Paquette, Callahan is going to see a lot more time in the press box.
