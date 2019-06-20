Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Career may be over
The Lightning placed Callahan on long-term injured reserve Thursday due to a degenerative disc disease of the lumbar spine.
Callahan was considered a candidate for buyout, but it appears he may have already played the last game of his hockey career. The veteran collected just 17 points over 52 games with the Lightning during 2018-19 and officially remains under contract through 2019-20.
