Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Chips in two helpers against Caps
Callahan recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Washington.
This was just the second multi-point showing of the season for the veteran, and he now has only three goals and 10 assists through 50 games. It's also worth noting that the power-play assist was also his first point with the man advantage of the campaign. While he's seeing a few more offensive looks of late, Callahan should probably still be viewed as a low-end option in most fantasy settings until proven otherwise.
