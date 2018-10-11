Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Continues with full contact at practice

Callahan (shoulder) continues to wear a full-contact jersey at practice, but remains focused on a November return, reports the Tampa Times.

Callahan has struggled with injuries a lot of his career, so taking the extra time to truly rest and be 100 percent is critical for the veteran winger. The Bolts are focused on the end game -- Lord Stanley -- so they can afford to be patient with Callahan, who will play an important, checking-line role for them as they build toward June.