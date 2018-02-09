Play

Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Defensive focus leaves no time for scoring

Callahan has just two points in 15 games in 2018.

He is taking the dirty minutes on the lower lines and on the penalty kill, and doing a good job. But Callahan's focus on that has left his offence wanting. Enjoy his game, but don't focus on it for fantasy purposes.

