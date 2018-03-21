Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Departs with injury
Callahan (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Callahan is pacing the team with 126 hits, and that's where most of his value is. The bottom-six winger has averaged just 13:29 of ice time through 62 games this season, and he's compiled four goals and 15 points. Callahan will likely be reevaluated after Tuesday's game or Wednesday's morning skate.
