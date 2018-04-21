Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Drawing into Game 5

Callahan (upper body) will play Game 5 versus the Devils, according to Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site.

Callahan, who is still looking for his first point of 2018 playoffs, took pregame warmups on the fourth line with Chris Kunitz and Cedric Pacquette. He's a capable goal-scorer, but injuries have impeded his progress and Callahan doesn't see the ice often enough to warrant a look in playoff pools.