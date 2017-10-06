Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Feeling better than he has in long time
Callahan has put his nagging hip problems behind him and says "this is the best I've felt in a long time," reports the Tampa Bay Times.
He is back to playing a physical, gritty game and that's great for the Bolts and fantasy owners alike. "There's no hesitation," Callahan said. "For me to be effective, I've got to play that way. That's when I'm at my best, is when I'm blocking shots, taking the body, getting in front of the net." Callahan will start the season on the second line with Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn.
