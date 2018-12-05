Lightning's Ryan Callahan: First multi-point game of 2018-19

Callahan had two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.

Callahan lent a helping hand en route to Tampa Bay's overtime win, logging over 14 minutes of ice time for just the fourth time this season. It was the first multi-point game of the year for the winger, with the two assists doubling his season total. Known more for his leadership and workmanlike play, Callahan is a better real-life player than fantasy option at this point in his career.