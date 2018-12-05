Lightning's Ryan Callahan: First multi-point game
Callahan had two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.
Callahan lent a helping hand en route to Tampa Bay's overtime win, logging over 14 minutes of ice time. It was the first multi-point game of the year for the winger, as the two assists doubled his season total. Known more for his leadership and workmanlike play, Callahan is a better real life player than fantasy option at this point in his career.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: No points in last three weeks•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Gets first goal of season•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Registers one shot in return•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ready to return Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Continues with full contact at practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...