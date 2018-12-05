Lightning's Ryan Callahan: First multi-point game

Callahan had two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.

Callahan lent a helping hand en route to Tampa Bay's overtime win, logging over 14 minutes of ice time. It was the first multi-point game of the year for the winger, as the two assists doubled his season total. Known more for his leadership and workmanlike play, Callahan is a better real life player than fantasy option at this point in his career.