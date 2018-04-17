Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Game-time call Wednesday

Callahan (upper body) will be a game-time decision heading into Wednesday's Game 4 matchup with New Jersey, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Callahan -- who already missed Game 3 -- is still looking for his first point of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 67 regular-season outings, the winger tallied five goals, 13 helpers and 104 shots and should provide decent mid-range fantasy value once healthy. Cory Conacher figures to continue filling in for Callahan if he can't suit up versus the Devils.