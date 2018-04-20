Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Game-time call
Callahan (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 5 against the Devils,
Callahan missed Games 3 and 4 due to an upper-body injury, but it appears as though he's trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's contest. His status for Game 5 likely won't be determined until Tampa Bay takes the ice for pregame warmups, but daily fantasy players shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability anyway, as the veteran winger isn't a desirable option in most formats due to his lack of offensive upside.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...