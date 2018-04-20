Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Game-time call

Callahan (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 5 against the Devils,

Callahan missed Games 3 and 4 due to an upper-body injury, but it appears as though he's trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's contest. His status for Game 5 likely won't be determined until Tampa Bay takes the ice for pregame warmups, but daily fantasy players shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability anyway, as the veteran winger isn't a desirable option in most formats due to his lack of offensive upside.