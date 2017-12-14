Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Game-time decision

Callahan will be a game-time decision Thursday against Arizona after missing Tuesday's clash with the Blues due to an undisclosed ailment, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Considering Callahan took part in line rushes during practice, it bodes well for his return to the lineup Thursday. The 24-year-old has notched just one helper in nine outings since returning from a lower-body malady. Its unclear whether this latest injury is related to that one or if the center picked up a new knock.