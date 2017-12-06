Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Gets first point in six games

Callahan picked up his first point in six games Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.,

Points have been few and far between for this once-productive forward. But the game has passed Callahan by and he is playing limited minutes on the fourth line in Tampa. So the Bolts will roll Callahan out as long as he's healthy, but you shouldn't. There are much better options available on the wire.

