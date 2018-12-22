Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Good to go
Callahan (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Callahan's return to action will bolster Tampa Bay's bottom six, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied three goals and eight points in 30 contests this campaign.
