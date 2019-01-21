Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Ice time continues to drop

Callahan's ice time dropped to 7:56 against the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

He has only played more than 10 minutes a night three times in 10 games since his return Dec. 22 from an upper-body injury. And he has missed a few games this month to the same malady. Callahan does have four points in those 10 games, but he's often skating just eight-to-nine minutes a game. Prior to that injury, he was skating 12-15 minutes a game. Callahan may not be fully healthy and the game may simply be too fast for him. Callahan's leadership is strong, but there's no fantasy value here.