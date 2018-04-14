Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Injured during Game 2
Callahan (upper body) won't return to Saturday's Game 2 against the Devils.
Callahan sustained his injury while taking a hit from New Jersey's Sami Vatanen late in the second period of Saturday's contest. The severity of his malady has yet to be determined, but the Lightning should release another update on his status ahead of Monday's Game 3.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Returns to action•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Skates Sunday morning•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Still not ready•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Likely out for remainder of road trip•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Departs with injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...