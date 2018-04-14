Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Injured during Game 2

Callahan (upper body) won't return to Saturday's Game 2 against the Devils.

Callahan sustained his injury while taking a hit from New Jersey's Sami Vatanen late in the second period of Saturday's contest. The severity of his malady has yet to be determined, but the Lightning should release another update on his status ahead of Monday's Game 3.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories