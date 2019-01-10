Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Injured scratch Thursday
Callahan is dealing with a suspected upper-body injury that will prevent him from playing Thursday night against the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The oft-injured winger will miss a second straight game, but it's worth noting that the Lightning crafted a shutout victory to the detriment of the Blue Jackets when Callahan was out of pocket Tuesday. His next chance to play will now be Saturday for a road game against the Sabres.
