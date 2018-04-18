Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Injured scratch

Callahan (upper body) will not play Wednesday evening versus the Devils in Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The oft-injured winger will miss his first game of the 2018 postseason, but the silver lining for the Lightning is that Tyler Johnson (undisclosed) is ready to rock. Consider Callahan day-to-day ahead of Game 5 on Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories