Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Leaves game hurt
Callahan (undisclosed) left Saturday's game early in the second period and did not return.
We're not sure what happened. All we know is that his last shift was three seconds long. Callahan has a long history of injuries, so the timing of this one is awful for the winger. He's already a fringe player for the Bolts, but his gritty game fits the postseason.
