Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Leaves Saturday's game

Callahan (undisclosed) was forced to leave Saturday's 3-2 preseason victory over Nashville after blocking a shot, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

When the contest ended coach Jon Cooper said the exit was just a precaution, but with Tampa Bay's season starting Friday, the injury is certainly worth keeping an eye on. Callahan was limited to only 18 games and four points last season after hip labrum issues, and a new injury would certainly be disheartening for the veteran. If he's healthy for the opener, Callahan will likely skate on the second or third line.